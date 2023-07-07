Suspect in kidnapping of Wynter Cole-Smith charged in Ingham and Macomb counties, moved to jail cell

(CBS DETROIT) - The suspect connected to kidnapping 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith and assaulting her mother has been moved to the Ingham County Jail.

Rashad Trice, 26, was moved from the hospital to the jail, where he remains without bond. On Wednesday, July 5, he was arraigned on the charges of assault with intent to murder, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, aggravated domestic violence- second offense, unlawful driving away of an automobile and felonious assault in Ingham County.

Trice was arrested in St. Clair Shores after a police chase led to a crash, and on Thursday, July 6, the Macomb County prosecutor issued charges against Trice in connection to fleeing police.

He was charged with third-degree fleeing and eluding, attempting to disarm an officer, receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, assault with dangerous weapon, resisting and obstructing causing injury and three counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Officials have not determined what day he will be arraigned in Macomb County.

Trice has been charged in connection to attacking Wynter's mother and fleeing police, but has not been charged in connection to the kidnapping or death of Wynter.

Wynter's body was found in an alley in Detroit Wednesday night, three days after Trice assaulted her mother, kidnapped the 2-year-old and left in the mother's vehicle.

Police released maps of Trice's route and used cellphone data to locate him.

On Thursday, the Detroit community held a vigil to honor Wynter.