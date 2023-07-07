Rashad Trice facing federal charges in kidnapping of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith

(CBS DETROIT) - The man accused of kidnapping 2-year-old Wynter Smith and assaulting her mother is now facing federal charges.

Rashad Trice Ingham County Sheriff's Office

Rashad Maleek Trice, 26, has been charged Friday with kidnapping a minor and kidnapping resulting in death.

These charges come after Wynter Cole-Smith's body was found in an alley in Detroit Wednesday. Trice is accused of kidnapping Wynter after assaulting her mother in Lansing on Sunday.

Trice was charged in Ingham County in connection with assaulting Wynter's mother and in Macomb County for fleeing officers before they arrested him.

Undated photos of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith of Lansing, Michigan. Wynter was abducted from her Lansing home on July 2, and her body was found in Detroit on July 5, authorities said. Lansing Police Department

"The allegations in this case are heart-wrenching," said U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten. "My thoughts are very much with Wynter's family, as we were all praying for her safe return home. I would like to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Lansing Police Department, Michigan State Police, and the countless law enforcement agencies who worked relentlessly to find Wynter. I would also like to thank U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison of the Eastern District of Michigan and her office for all their hard work in this investigation. The media and the public played a critical role in sharing accurate information and submitting tips as well. I commend everyone in law enforcement and the community for working together to pursue justice in this case."

Officials say if Trice is convicted of the kidnapping resulting death charge, the statutory minimum sentence is life in prison.

If convicted of kidnapping a minor, he faces a minimum of 20 years in prison up to a maximum sentence of life in prison.

"Please continue to keep Wynter Cole-Smith's family in your thoughts in the days and weeks to come," said Devin Kowalski, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Detroit Field Office. "I am proud of our brave FBI agents, analysts, and professional staff who answered the call to render aid to Wynter and her family. I would like to extend appreciation to them, along with Lansing Police Department Chief Ellery Sosebee and his entire department, and our vast network of law enforcement partners across the state and country who have been working relentlessly around-the-clock over the past week."