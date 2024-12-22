Former Washtenaw County school employee charged with stalking a minor after investigation

Former Saline school employee charged after student harassment investigation

(CBS DETROIT) — A former Saline Middle school employee has been charged with stalking a minor following a student harassment investigation, court records show.

The Saline Police Department says 41-year-old Alissa Reese was arraigned in court on Saturday and given a personal recognizance bond.

In September, school administrators were notified or a report that a middle school student was being bullied with handwritten notes, police say.

The school's resource officer, Morgan Sieja, opened an internal investigation. After three weeks of student interviews and finding notes, Sieja identified the suspect as an adult employed by the district.

Reese was terminated by the school after the conclusion of the school's investigation, according to authorities.

Police then opened a criminal investigation, which was turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office in November.

Families of students in the affected classrooms were notified by the middle school principal on Oct. 25, and a message was sent to all Saline schools families when charges were filed.

A probable cause hearing for Reese is scheduled for Jan. 9.