Former Oxford School Board members allege school failed to implement safety policies

(CBS DETROIT) - Two former Oxford School Board members are coming forward, alleging that school officials failed to implement safety policies before the Oxford High School shooting on Nov. 30, 2021.

Attorney William Seikaly is representing former Oxford School Board President Tom Donnelly and former Treasurer Korey Bailey.

On Sunday, the two former board members met with families of the victims to discuss the allegations with them first, before they make statements about the allegations on Monday, Nov. 28.

The news conference will be held at 1 p.m.

These allegations comes at almost one year since the Oxford School shooting that killed four students, and injured seven others on Nov. 30, 2021.