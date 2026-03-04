Watch CBS News
Crime

Former Oakland County teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student pleads guilty

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A former Oakland County teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a teen student has pleaded guilty, Oakland County prosecutors said. 

Jocelynn Sanroman of Pontiac pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct for sexual misconduct with a student. 

Prosecutors allege that Sanroman, 27, who is a former teacher at Oakside Prep Academy in Waterford Township, engaged in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old former student whom she was tutoring. Sanroman allegedly told a fellow teacher she was having a sexual relationship with the student. Officials say that the teacher then reported it to school officials, which ultimately led to a police investigation. 

"Jocelynn Sanroman was entrusted to educate and protect children," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. "Instead, she violated that trust to sexually exploit a teenager. This resolution holds Sanroman fully accountable for her crimes and protects future students.

Sanroman will be sentenced on April 28.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue