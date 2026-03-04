Former Oakland County teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student pleads guilty

A former Oakland County teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a teen student has pleaded guilty, Oakland County prosecutors said.

Jocelynn Sanroman of Pontiac pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct for sexual misconduct with a student.

Prosecutors allege that Sanroman, 27, who is a former teacher at Oakside Prep Academy in Waterford Township, engaged in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old former student whom she was tutoring. Sanroman allegedly told a fellow teacher she was having a sexual relationship with the student. Officials say that the teacher then reported it to school officials, which ultimately led to a police investigation.

"Jocelynn Sanroman was entrusted to educate and protect children," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. "Instead, she violated that trust to sexually exploit a teenager. This resolution holds Sanroman fully accountable for her crimes and protects future students.

Sanroman will be sentenced on April 28.