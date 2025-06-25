Watch CBS News
Crime

Former Oakland County teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Storm damage in Metro Detroit; Dr. Hoover murder court proceedings; and other top stories
Storm damage in Metro Detroit; Dr. Hoover murder court proceedings; and other top stories 04:00

A former Oakland County teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student. 

Jocelyn Sanroman, 26, of Pontiac, is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. 

Prosecutors allege that Sanroman, who is a former teacher at Oakside Prep Academy in Waterford Township, engaged in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy in 2023. Sanroman allegedly told a fellow teacher she was having a sexual relationship with the student. Officials say that teacher then informed police. 

"This defendant is accused of using her position of authority to exploit a minor victim," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. "These allegations represent the ultimate breach of trust placed in educators by parents and the community. As a former teacher myself, I applaud the teacher who contacted police about this situation, protecting other students from further exploitation."

If convicted, Sanroman faces up to 15 years in prison for each count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.