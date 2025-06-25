Former Oakland County teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student

A former Oakland County teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Jocelyn Sanroman, 26, of Pontiac, is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Prosecutors allege that Sanroman, who is a former teacher at Oakside Prep Academy in Waterford Township, engaged in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy in 2023. Sanroman allegedly told a fellow teacher she was having a sexual relationship with the student. Officials say that teacher then informed police.

"This defendant is accused of using her position of authority to exploit a minor victim," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. "These allegations represent the ultimate breach of trust placed in educators by parents and the community. As a former teacher myself, I applaud the teacher who contacted police about this situation, protecting other students from further exploitation."

If convicted, Sanroman faces up to 15 years in prison for each count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.