Former Michigan substitute teacher sentenced in sexual assault case involving young girls

A former Oakland County, Michigan, substitute teacher was sentenced to 10-15 years in prison in connection with a sexual assault case involving students.

Timothy Daugherty, 61, was found guilty in May on six counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was charged in September 2024.

Investigators said Daugherty, who worked at Spring Mills Elementary in Highland Township, had inappropriate interactions with multiple students, all girls. Authorities say the first allegation was reported in April 2024. The victims were between the ages of 9 and 11 at the time of the incidents.

Ven Johnson, who represents the victims' families in a lawsuit, says, "This is an important first step toward full and complete accountability, but it will never erase the harm done to these children and their families. Our clients are living with trauma that never should have been inflicted; not just by Timothy Daugherty, but by the institutions that failed to protect them."

Johnson added, "Our civil lawsuit is about full accountability and exposing a system that allowed this abuse to happen and demanding real, lasting change so no child or family has to suffer like this again."