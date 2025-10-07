Former Michigan U.S. Rep. Carolyn Cheeks Kilpatrick dies at age 80

Former U.S. Rep. Carolyn Cheeks Kilpatrick, who served seven terms for the state of Michigan, has died at age 80.

A statement from the Kilpatrick family reads:

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Congresswoman Carolyn Cheeks Kilpatrick, a tireless warrior for the city of Detroit and an unwavering champion for her constituents. For over 32 years, Congresswoman Kilpatrick held elected office with passion, integrity, and an unyielding commitment to bringing positive change to our community. Serving in the United States Congress for 14 remarkable years, she was the voice of a district that encompassed much of Detroit, along with Ecorse, River Rouge, and surrounding areas. As a distinguished member of the Congressional Black Caucus and a dedicated Appropriations Committee member, Congresswoman Kilpatrick advocated fiercely for her district, securing more funding for Detroit than any other member in the history of the United States Congress. Her incredible efforts led to monumental projects that will forever reshape our beloved city and enhance the lives of countless residents. Congresswoman Kilpatrick's legacy is etched into the fabric of Detroit – from the vibrant Detroit Riverwalk to the iconic train running down Woodward Avenue. Her vision and dedication have left an indelible mark that will be felt for generations to come. She is survived by her two children and her eight cherished grandchildren, who carry forward her spirit and commitment to service. She will be deeply missed not only by her family and friends but by the entire Detroit community that she loved so dearly. In honor of Congresswoman Kilpatrick, we encourage everyone to reflect on their own role in making our community a better place and to continue the courageous work she championed for all. Funeral arrangements are forthcoming.

UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 06: Incoming Chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus Rep. Carolyn Cheeks Kilpatrick, D-Mich., conducts a news conference at which the CBC announced their new leadership. From left are Reps. Mel Watt, D-N.C., outgoing chair, Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, Kilpatrick, Elijah Cummings, D-Ma., and Barbara Lee, D-Calif. (Photo By Tom Williams/Roll Call/Getty Images) Tom Williams

According to her biography on the U.S. House of Representatives website, the former Democratic lawmaker from Detroit started her career in office as a state representative in the 1970s before she was elected to Congress in 1996. She was the second Black woman from Michigan to serve in the U.S. House and became a leading member of the Congressional Black Caucus.

During her time in office, her son, former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, faced several felony charges, including bribery, extortion and racketeering. Kilpatrick served as mayor from 2002 to 2008. After losing to Michigan state Sen. Hansen Clarke in the 2010 Democratic primary election, Cheeks Kilpatrick distanced herself from her son's legal issues.

Cheeks Kilpatrick's intro to politics dates back to 1960s

Cheeks Kilpatrick's introduction to politics dates back to 1967, when she became a member of the Shrine of the Black Madonna of the Pan African Orthodox Christian Church. The church helped elect former Coleman A. Young as Detroit's first Black mayor in 1973.

Cheeks Kilpatrick, who was working as a schoolteacher, then turned her sights to a state House seat with the encouragement of church members. She was elected to the Michigan Legislature in 1978 and served nine consecutive terms, becoming the first Black woman to sit on the state's appropriations committee.

In 1996, she beat incumbent Barbara-Rose Collins for a U.S. House seat, which represented a portion of Detroit. She served on the U.S. Appropriations Committee, where she secured more than $70 million in federal funding for her district, including $500,000 for summer youth programs and $1.5 million for alternative-fuel buses.