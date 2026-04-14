Former Michigan coach Sherrone Moore to be sentenced in Washtenaw County

Former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore will be sentenced on Tuesday in 14-A District Court in Ann Arbor on two charges as part of a plea agreement that drops the original stalking charges.

Moore was initially charged in December with third-degree felony home invasion, as well as misdemeanor counts of stalking and of breaking and entering. He pleaded no contest on March 6 to the two misdemeanor charges of malicious use of a telecommunications device involving a domestic relationship, along with trespassing. The maximum penalty was up to six months in jail on the telecom charge, and up to 30 days in jail on the trespassing charges.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel fired Moore on Dec. 10, 2025, saying he had been "terminated with cause, effective immediately," adding "this conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior."

Hours after his firing, Moore was booked in the Washtenaw County Jail after Pittsfield Township police responded to the 3000 block of Ann Arbor Saline Road for an alleged assault.

Washtenaw County prosecutors say Moore had an "intimate relationship" with the victim for a "number of years," and that the victim ended the relationship.

Moore was named Michigan's coach in January 2024 after Jim Harbaugh stepped down to take on the head coaching job for the Los Angeles Chargers. He led the Wolverines to a 16-8 record over two seasons.