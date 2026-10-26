What is delaying the ruling in Hamtramck mayoral residency case? Former judge weighs in.

The case into former Hamtramck City Councilman Muhith Mahmood's residency remains ongoing days after 37 disputed absentee ballots were finally counted in the 2025 mayoral race, putting Mahmood in the lead over sitting Mayor Adam Alharbi.

Former Wayne County Judge Vonda Evans said handing down a decision isn't a quick process, even on a good day. Judges and their teams often have to review testimony and case law, and their ultimate goal is to be thorough and fair, not fast, Evans said.

"This judge wants to make sure that she's dotting her I's, crossing her T's, doing all the relevant research because not only is Wayne County looking at it, the world is looking at it," she said.

On Oct. 16, the Wayne County Board of Canvassers counted the 37 ballots that had been initially excluded after the 2025 election.

The ballots were excluded after then-City Clerk Rana Faraj raised concerns about a break in their chain of custody. The Wayne County Board of Canvassers deadlocked 2-2 over whether the ballots should be counted, leaving them out of the certified results.

However, Mahmood challenged that decision, filing a motion seeking to have the ballots counted. A judge issued an order directing that they be included in the final results. New unofficial results show Mahmood receiving 2,089 votes to Alharbi's 2,077.

The results will remain unofficial until the case over Mahmood's residency is complete. In the meantime, Alharbi will remain the city's mayor.

A Third Judicial Court judge began hearing last Thursday. Challengers claim Mahmood doesn't live in Hamtramck most of the time and instead uses a residence in Troy, which they said would make him ineligible to serve as mayor.

"And remember, there are other cases they had before this one, so they have to factor it in," Evans said.

Last year, Alharbi was elected in 2025 by a razor-thin margin before the discovery of the ballots inside City Hall. He was sworn into office and spent the better part of the year carrying out mayoral duties while fighting to keep those additional ballots from being counted.

Because of the residency question, he couldn't be sworn in. Evans said the judge has a fair amount of material to sift through before making their decision.

The judge in the case said she would issue a ruling "soon."

"They have to make sure they research all of the material that's necessary that's included in those books to come up with a proper opinion…What this judge is doing is breaking down all of the testimony, basing her decision on the facts and the laws as presented," she said.

If Mahmood is deemed ineligible due to his residency, a new election will be held.