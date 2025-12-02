Hamtramck mayoral election recount affirms Adam Alharbi winner over Muhith Mahmood

A recount of ballots in the Hamtramck mayoral election once again affirms that Adam Alharbi was the winner over City Councilman Muhith Mahmood.

Tuesday's hand recount by the Wayne County Board of Canvassers found that Alharbi won by 11 votes, with 2,071 votes, over Mahmood's 2,060 votes.

The recount comes a week after the Board of Canvassers approved a request from Mahmood. Unofficial results initially showed Mahmood losing by 11 votes; however, a certified count on Nov. 18 showed he lost by six votes.

Both candidates were present on Tuesday. Alharbi says the confirmation was hard fought.

"Six months of campaigning and then another month and a half of you know dealing with election issues, but yeah, it feels good," Alharbi told CBS News Detroit.

Mahmood says he plans on continuing the fight, citing discrepancies and the 37 absentee ballots that were not counted. Last month, the Board of Canvassers voted not to count those ballots after Hamtramck City Clerk Rana Faraj noticed a break in the chain of custody and immediately reported it.

"With so much mismatching going on in the city of Hamtramck, this raises a concern, you know, it could be part of the fraud that needs to be investigated," Mahmood said.

Mahmood's lawyer, Mark Brewer, said that if a solution could not be reached, the 37 voters whose ballots were not counted should be able to vote again.

"That's happened in other states, and it's the only fair thing to do to make sure they have the right to vote, no matter what the outcome," Brewer said.