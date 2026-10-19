Adam Alharbi to remain Hamtramck mayor amid ongoing election proceedings

As the city of Hamtramck awaits the conclusion of legal challenges and election proceedings related to the 2025 mayoral election, officials say Adam Alharbi will remain in the city's top spot until then.

The results of the race may flip in favor of Alharbi's challenger, former Councilmember Mahith Mahmood, after 37 disputed absentee ballots were counted last week, nearly one year after the election. An unofficial count on Oct. 16 shows Mahmood leading with 2,089 votes to Alharbi's 2,077 votes. However, the results will not be certified until they are reviewed by a circuit court judge and the challenge to Mahmood's residency is resolved.

"In accordance with standard legal procedure, Adam Alharbi remains the sitting, sworn mayor of Hamtramck, and the administration continues to conduct official city business until the courts issue a final determination and the election process is officially certified," the city said on Monday.

Alharbi's attorney said on Friday that he will ask for a recount.

Before the ballots were counted, Alharbi was certified as the winner in December 2025. The 37 absentee ballots were initially excluded after then-City Clerk Rana Faraj raised concerns about a break in their chain of custody. The Wayne County Board of Canvassers deadlocked 2-2 over whether the ballots should be counted, leaving them out of the certified election results.

In response, Mahmood challenged that decision in court, arguing that voters should not lose their right to have their ballots counted because of mistakes made by election officials.

Earlier this month, Wayne County Circuit Judge Kathleen McCarthy ordered the ballots to be tabulated no later than Oct. 16.

In addition to the legal battle over the ballots, Mahmood's Hamtramck residency is in question. The issue was raised in April 2025, when Mahmood was still serving on the council, regarding his possible residence in Troy. Mahmood said he had a second home, but he primarily lived in Hamtramck.

If Mahmood is deemed ineligible due to his residency, a new election will be held.

A court hearing is scheduled for Thursday, when a judge is expected to address the outstanding legal issues.

Note: The video above originally aired on Oct. 16, 2026.