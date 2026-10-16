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Wayne County officials reviewing 37 disputed absentee ballots in Hamtramck mayoral race

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Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington,
Gino Vicci
Gino Vicci
Gino Vicci was born and raised in Detroit. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Rochester College with a bachelor's degree in Communications. At Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, he obtained a master's degree.
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Gino Vicci

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The Wayne County Election Commission is meeting on Friday in Detroit to report to the public on the 37 disputed absentee ballots following a court order over the Hamtramck mayoral election. 

The meeting opened at noon and shortly afteward, the commissioners went into recess. A packet holding the disputed ballots was seen in the packed meeting room.

"Accuracy matters. Ballot security matters," chairperson David Braxton said when beginning the session.

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Absentee ballots in a packet, on display at the Wayne County Elections Commission meeting on Oct. 16, 2026. CBS News Detroit

Regardless of any announcements at the meeting, the ballots will not be considered certified.

The ballots were initially excluded after then-City Clerk Rana Faraj raised concerns about a break in the chain of custody. Faraj testified that unauthorized individuals had entered her office while the ballots were stored there, raising questions about their security. 

Last week, Wayne County Circuit Judge Kathleen McCarthy ordered the ballots to be tabulated no later than Oct. 16. 

The disputed ballots were mired in litigation because the numbers could potentially overturn an election that was decided by just 11 votes in November 2025. Based on that count, Adam Alharbi defeated former Hamtramck City Council Member Muhith Mahmood and took office in January. 

The litigation was presented at one point to the Michigan Supreme Court. The justices declined in January to hear arguments on the case and instead insisted on an expedited decision from the Michigan Court of Appeals. A Michigan Court of Appeals ruling in March said that the 37 remaining ballots must be reviewed with their votes added to official counts. The case was remanded to the trial court for consideration.   

In the meantime, there remains a separate legal challenge over Mahmood's city residency. The allegations about Mahmood's residency surfaced months before the November 2025 election, but the legal challenge was not filed until after voters went to the polls. 

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