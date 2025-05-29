Former Detroit pharmacist charged with Medicaid fraud will stand trial

Federal court strikes down sweeping tariffs; weather and more top stories

A former Detroit pharmacist who was accused of filling prescriptions while his license was suspended is heading to trial, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office.

Remigius Onimo, 64, of Solon, Ohio, was charged in April 2025 with one count of unauthorized practice as a health professional and two counts of Medicaid fraud.

The AG's office says Onimo owned Divine Pharmacy in Detroit and held a license in Michigan in 2020 until it was suspended. Despite the suspension, Onimo allegedly continued to fill prescriptions, including those paid by Medicaid.

"The overwhelming majority of medical professionals follow licensing rules and requirements to ensure patient safety," said Nessel at the time of Onimo's arraignment. "When individuals choose to disregard those standards, my Department will hold them accountable."

Onimo is expected to appear in court on June 11.