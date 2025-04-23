Michigan pharmacist charged with Medicaid fraud and unauthorized practice

A pharmacist whose Michigan license was suspended now faces state felony charges over accusations that he continued to fill prescriptions, including some to Medicaid.

Remigius U. Onimo, 64, of Solon, Ohio, had owned Divine Pharmacy on Livernois Avenue in Detroit and held a pharmacist license in the state of Michigan, according to the press release from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Onimo is now charged with one count of health profession-unauthorized practice and two counts of Medicaid fraud-false claim.

An arraignment hearing took place Wednesday at 54-B District Court in East Lansing.

The unauthorized practice charge is punishable by up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine; the Medicaid fraud charges are each punishable by up to four years in prison and/or a $50,000 fine.

The next court hearing in this case is May 5.

Onimo's Michigan pharmacist license was suspended in January 2020 and remained suspended during 2021, the attorney general's office reported in its press release. Despite the circumstances, they allege he continued to fill prescriptions, including some that were billed to Medicaid.

The Michigan Attorney General's Health Care Fraud Division is handling the investigation on this case. The division is the federally certified Medicaid Fraud Control Unit for Michigan, receiving 75 percent of its current annual budget from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the rest from the State of Michigan.