A Roseville man who was an off-duty Detroit firefighter at the time of an April 2026 drunk driving crash that killed an 85-year-old woman has been sentenced to prison.

Prosecutors say that on April 9, 27-year-old Travis Turner was driving a 2016 Ford Fusion at high speed when he crashed into a 2006 Saturn Ion on Groesbeck Highway. The driver of the Saturn, 85-year-old Eleanor Johnson, of Oak Park, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Turner had a firearm with him at the time of the crash, and that his blood alcohol content was above the legal limit.

In September, Turner pleaded no contest to operating while intoxicated causing death and possession of a firearm while under the influence. Turner was initially bound over for trial before his plea.

A Macomb County judge accepted Turner's plea under the Cobbs agreement, which is an agreement between the defendant and the judge to impose a certain sentence if the defendant pleads guilty or no contest.

On Nov. 18, Turner was sentenced to 42 to 180 months in prison. A judge accepted Turner's no contest plea as part of the Cobbs agreement providing for 36 to 48 months of prison time on the minimum term, according to prosecutors.

"No sentence can bring back an innocent life, but it holds the defendant accountable for the devastating consequences of choosing to drink and drive. Our office remains committed to seeking justice for victims and their families," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

After the incident, the Detroit Fire Department confirmed that Turner was using his personal vehicle and that he had been placed on leave without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.