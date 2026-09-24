Metro Detroit man pleads no contest in drunk driving crash that killed 85-year-old woman

A Roseville man who was an off-duty Detroit firefighter at the time of an April 2026 fatal crash has pleaded no contest in the case on Thursday, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Travis Turner, 27, was charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and possession of a firearm while under the influence. Turner is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 4. He was initially bound over for trial before his plea.

Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

A judge accepted Turner's plea under the Cobbs agreement, which is an agreement between the defendant and the judge to impose a certain sentence if the defendant pleads guilty or no contest. Prosecutors say that if the judge does not impose a sentence consistent with the Cobbs agreement, Turner can withdraw his plea.

According to prosecutors, the tentative minimum sentencing guidelines range from 29 to 57 months in prison.

Prosecutors say that on April 9, Turner was driving a 2016 Ford Fusion at high speed when he crashed into a black 2006 Saturn Ion on Groesbeck Highway. The driver of the Saturn Ion, 85-year-old Eleanor Johnson, of Oak Park, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors say Turner, who suffered minor injuries, had a firearm with him at the time of the crash, and his blood alcohol content was above the legal limit.

Following the crash, the Detroit Fire Department confirmed that Turner was using his personal vehicle and that he had been placed on leave without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

"When someone chooses to drink and get behind the wheel, the consequences can be devastating as evidenced by this case. I hope the defendant reflects on the decisions he made that resulted in the death of an innocent woman. My office will continue to seek justice for the victim and her family," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.