Off-duty Detroit firefighter heads to trial in suspected drunk driving crash that killed 85-year-old woman

A Detroit firefighter charged in a suspected drunk driving crash that killed an 85-year-old woman in Roseville last month has been bound over to trial.

Travis Turner of Roseville was bound over on one count of operating while intoxicated, causing death, and one count of possession of a firearm while under the influence.

The Detroit Fire Department previously confirmed to CBS News Detroit that Turner, 26, was off-duty and driving a personal vehicle at the time of the April 9 crash on Groesbeck Highway.

Macomb County prosecutors say that Turner was driving a 2016 Ford Fusion at high speed when he crashed into a black 2006 Saturn Ion. The driver of the Saturn, 85-year-old Eleanor Johnson, of Oak Park, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Turner suffered minor injuries, according to authorities, and his girlfriend was also injured. Prosecutors say Turner had a firearm with him at the time of the crash, and his blood alcohol content was above the legal limit.

"Every time someone drinks and gets behind the wheel, they make a choice to put lives at risk. We will work to see that justice is achieved for the deceased victim," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Turner will be arraigned in the Macomb County Circuit Court on May 26.