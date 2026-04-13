Former Eastern Michigan football player stands outside Lions facility, asks for chance on the field

Former Eastern Michigan football player Freddie McGee III went viral on Monday, doing anything he possibly could to get the Lions' attention for a tryout to make the team.

"I felt I just needed to take matters into my own hands," said McGee.

The Canton, Michigan, native, and reigning Defensive Player of the Year in the Arena Football League, says he arrived at the Lions practice facility in Allen Park at 8:45 a.m. Monday to beg for a chance to walk onto the Lions, just like how he walked onto Eastern Michigan's football team a few years ago.

"This morning was a little nerve-racking, you know, this is definitely stepping outside of my comfort zone," said McGee. "Just wanted to come out here, maybe catch the right scout, the right personnel person pulling in here, maybe take a look at the sign I have and get to know my story a little bit, maybe give me a shot today."

Former Eastern Michigan University football player Freddie McGee stood outside the Lions facility in Allen in hopes of an opportunity on the field. CBS News Detroit

McGee's brave pitch to the Lions is that he's not just a dreamer; he dominated the AFL last year with 14 interceptions and 25 pass breakups. And his story is one that he says exemplifies everything Dan Campbell and the Lions should be looking for: grit.

"Other than just being a local kid and growing up loving the Lions, I feel like I'm the epitome of grit, like my career hasn't been easy, I've overcome a lot of adversity," said McGee.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Lions organization for comment and is awaiting a response.