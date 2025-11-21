Former Detroit-area church choir leader facing charges for alleged child pornography, sexual abuse

A former Macomb County church choir leader and gospel singer is facing multiple charges related to child porn and child sexual abuse.

Thomas Durham, the founder and member of New Destiny Quartet, is accused of possessing child pornography and of sexually exploiting a girl.

According to a criminal complaint filed on Thursday in the U.S Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan, Durham allegedly had sex with a minor and threatened to spread rumors about her to her community unless she had sex with another man.

Durham sang with The New Destiny Quartet for more than 20 years, but suddenly retired from the group last May, according to former member Brian Fuson.

"We were just completely blindsided by all of it," Fuson told CBS News Detroit. "We had absolutely no idea what was going on in his personal life, and I have three young girls myself, and I'm just absolutely repulsed by the whole situation."

Durham is facing 15 to 30 years in federal prison and is currently in custody.

CBS News Detroit talked with Durham's wife on Friday. She declined an interview but denies that her husband sexually assaulted the minor.

CBS News Detroit also reached out to Durham's attorney, Mary Chartier, for comment and is waiting to hear back. The New Destiny Quartet and Great Lakes Christian Church did not return CBS News Detroit's call for comment.

Fuson said he and the other members of the quartet are no longer affiliated with the New Destiny and hope to get back to singing the gospel.