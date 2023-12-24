Forecast for the week of December 25, 2023

CBS DETROIT - The week starts out foggy and warm. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for the viewing area until 11:00 am on Monday morning, so if there is travel in your holiday plans, please use caution on the roads.

The winds will pick up throughout the day on Monday as a low pressure system makes its way east across the country. Expect temperatures to be around 20 degrees above average for Christmas Day.

Monday evening light rain moves into the area, and continues throughout most of the overnight hours and part of the morning on Tuesday. We will also see chances of scattered showers for Wednesday and Thursday.

And before we move away from Monday, here's some trivia to throw out at your family gathering.

We are expecting colder air to move in as the system exits the region later in the week, taking our temperatures closer to average for the end of the week and into the weekend.

As you can see, those colder temperatures are still above average!