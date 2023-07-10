Flint woman charged with embezzling more than $100K from elderly man

(CBS DETROIT) - A Flint woman is charged for embezzling more than $100,000 from an elderly man whom she allegedly had a long-term relationship with.

According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, Constance Marie Roberts, 66, is charged with four counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult of $100,000 or more and four counts of failure to file taxes. If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison for embezzlement and five years for failure to file taxes.

State officials say Roberts allegedly dated the man, who was married and 20 years her senior. The victim occasionally gave Roberts money and property. However, Roberts began taking advantage of the victim as he started to show a cognitive decline, obtaining large sums of money and multiple vehicles, according to a press release.

Officials allege that between 2018 and 2021, Roberts drained the victim's checking and saving accounts, totaling about $3 million.

"Many older adults have saved for retirement their entire working lives, and sadly they must also plan to protect their assets from people in their lives who would take advantage of them," said Nessel. "My office will continue to investigate and prosecute complaints of financial exploitation committed against seniors and other vulnerable adults."