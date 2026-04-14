Delta flights canceled at Pellston Airport due to flooding in Northern Michigan

A small public airport in Northern Michigan has canceled airline flights since Saturday because of high water along its runways.

Pellston Regional Airport, on U.S. 31 in the Emmet County community of Pellston, normally provides daily Delta Air Lines flights to Detroit Metro Airport and seasonal United Express Service flights to Chicago O'Hare International Airport. There also are rental car services at the airport.

Flights have been canceled at Pellston Regional Airport in Northern Lower Michigan, where floodwaters have covered part of the public airport's runways. This photo was taken on April 13, 2026. Pellston Regional Airport

Pellston's flight schedules were interrupted on Saturday, according to social media posts from the Emmet County airport authority. All flights at Pellston were also canceled on Sunday and Monday.

By Monday, flooding had worsened at the airport, with standing water covering parts of both runways and the infield runway safety area. Helicopters can land and take off if needed, but runway traffic is shut down until further notice. Airlines have been working to assist affected passengers with travel plans, the airport authority said.

"We apologize to all of those in our community that have been or will be impacted by our closure, but safe aircraft operations in and out of Pellston will always be our top priority," the airport authority said.

Snow melt from a mid-March winter storm, aggravated by recent rains, caused flooding problems throughout the region.

Part of M-119's Tunnel of Trees region in Emmet County was washed out due to the conditions, with the state highway closed until further notice, the Emmet County Sheriff's Office said. And Cheboygan County officials are working with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to prepare residents for and alleviate dangerous conditions at the Cheboygan County Lock and Dam complex, where river waters have risen close to the top of the dam.

A flood watch remains in effect for Northern Lower Michigan, including Emmet County and Cheboygan County, until Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service in Gaylord said.

The above video originally aired on April 13, 2026.