Travelers planning to fly into or out of U.S. airports could feel the impact of staffing issues, which continue to build as the government shutdown reached its 10th day Friday.

The "national picture today looks a little messy," CBS News senior transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave said from Los Angeles International Airport on Friday.

Across the U.S., roughly 52,000 flights are scheduled ahead of the Columbus Day weekend, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Tasked with keeping travelers safe on the ground and in the air, TSA officers and air traffic controllers are deemed essential by the government, requiring them to keep working during the shutdown without immediate pay.

However, an uptick in workers calling out sick has led to sporadic flight delays and cancellations, raising concerns over staffing shortages. The scheduling irregularities come as potential weather disruptions are expected across the East Coast and in Phoenix.

"On top top that you have uncertainty that's been injected into basically everyone's travels because of the staffing situation that we're seeing pop up sporadically throughout the air traffic control system," Van Cleave said.

Typically, air traffic controller shortages drive about 5% of all flight delays. That figure is currently 53%, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told Fox Business.

"It doesn't look like its a coordinated or targeted sick out per se, but you're seeing more sick calls than you would normally see, and so, everyday, particularly as we get into the afternoon and evening hours, multiple FAA facilities have what are called staffing triggers, where they are short-staffed basically," Van Cleave said.

"And some of those don't result in a whole lot of disruption, and we've seen others that have been pretty disruptive," he added.

For example, at Nashville International Airport in Tennessee on Thursday, roughly 40,000 flyers were inconvenienced by an air traffic controller shortage. "So it's not nothing, even if the vast majority off air traffic controllers are working," Van Cleave said.

Air traffic controllers who violate agency sick leave policies will face repercussions, Secretary Duffy said this week.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association, the union representing such workers, said in a statement on its website that it does not condone their members taking actions that would compromise the safety of the nation's airspace. The union also urged workers to keep showing up on the job, despite not being paid on schedule.

"At this critical juncture, it is more important than ever that we rise to the occasion and continue delivering the consistent, high-level of public service we provide every day," tNATCA stated.

Still, the impact of staffing shortages on flights so far has been minimal, reported Van Cleave, but delays could worsen as staffing shortages continue.

"While delays and cancellations have been within historic norms this week, and the vast majority of fights are leaving on time, the amount of delays because of air traffic controllers staffing is up," he said.