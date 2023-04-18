Five Metro Detroit teachers named Presidential Teaching Award finalists

(CBS DETROIT) - A big nod to six teachers across the state of Michigan who are nominated for the 2023 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

The winner is recognized nationwide with a trip to Washington D.C., a $10,000 cash prize from the National Science Foundation and will join other award-winning STEM teachers.

"People are congratulating me and I'm like, 'I'm just doing my job,'" said Bryan Battaglia, physics teacher at Gene L. Klida Utica Academy for International Studies.

"My kids are all very supportive of it and they've been with me every step of the way."

The Michigan Department of Education released its nominees for the award on Monday. Five of the nominees are from schools in the Metro Detroit area:

Bryan Battaglia, Gene L. Klida Utica Academy for International Studies, Utica Community Schools, Science

Diane Cerabone, Dakota High School, Chippewa Valley Schools, Mathematics

Steven Koponen, Warner Middle School, Farmington Public Schools, Mathematics

Scott Milam, Plymouth High School, Plymouth-Canton Community Schools, Science

Leigh Roehm, Saline Middle School, Saline Area Schools, Science

Karen Sleno, Flushing High School, Flushing Community Schools, Mathematics

"It's a great honor to be even nominated and then to even be considered a finalist it's a dream come true I did not think that was going to happen," Battaglia said.

In classroom 358, Battaglia says a lot of work went into meeting the criteria that go into the nomination, including letters of recommendation.

"I was so flattered and I was like oh my gosh of course," said Zoey Brookbanks, a University of Michigan physics student.

Brookbanks, a former student of Battaglia's, is on her way to a career in education of her own. She's studying physics with hopes of teaching, just like her mentor.

Like Battaglia did for her, Brookbanks wrote a letter of recommendation for her former teacher.

"One of the things I admire most about Mr. Battaglia is his ability to look at any student and see the physics in them, the mathematician in them, and the leader in them," Brookbanks said.

"I emphasize to my students all the time. Be proud of yourself, be proud of how you're advancing and as your improvements, you may not be better than everybody, but you're better than your past you and that's all you're looking for," Battaglia said.

Battaglia says the winner of the 2023 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching is expected to be announced next month.