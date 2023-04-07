First Tee of Greater Detroit helps kids take a better swing at life

(CBS DETROIT) - Helping Metro Detroit kids take a better swing at life is the goal of First Tee of Greater Detroit.

The group aims to teach children life skills through the game of golf. While mastering the fundamentals of the game, kids are learning lessons in problem solving, time management, teamwork and self control, among others. One future golf pro says he's having fun learning through a non-contact sport.

"I loved doing athletic sports, but one thing is, balls kept hitting me in the face and sometimes I get tackled a little bit and I really don't like that, so I thought golf would be a fun sport and it was," said 11-year-old Noah Harris, a participant of the program. "I actually started liking golf by itself and not just because I won't get tackled. It's really fun."

Leadership with the nonprofit organization say that they have seen the way golf can affect the lives of young people, and the group is always looking for more ways to engage with the community.

"(The kids) are definitely more confident. Their skill sets have improved, their grades have improved, and they really enjoy the sport," said Tanya Hill, board president of First Tee of Greater Detroit.

"It is amazing. When you're at a class and you see these kids - you see what they're experiencing, it's life-changing," added Todd Krieger, CEO of First Tee of Greater Detroit. "I mean, our kids, parents of our kids are more resilient, they're more self confident. So, we're seeing the impact of the work that we do and at the end of the day, that is the most important thing we do."

For more information on First Tee of Greater Detroit, visit here.