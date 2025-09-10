Firekeepers Casino player picks up $1.3 million win on progressive jackpot play

Charges expected in Canton woman's death; reward on vandalism to Warren mosque; other top stories

An Indiana man won $1.3 million on a side bet while playing blackjack at FireKeepers Casino Hotel in Battle Creek, the casino announced.

The lucky player, who was identified as Anthony W., had placed a $5 Bonus Spin Xtreme side bet during a blackjack game when a mystery "must hit" progressive was triggered. This turned "an ordinary hand to a history-making payout" of $1,376,465.30, the casino said.

The winner's first call after the win was to his mother to share the news, the casino said.

Bonus Spin Xtreme, developed by AGS, is an optional progressive side bet available on select table games at FireKeepers Casino, including blackjack, poker and baccarat. This gives players the chance to win a progressive jackpot prize while playing the table games.

Firekeepers Casino is owned and operated by the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi.