Bloomfield Township fire chief says frigid temperatures impacts water, equipment

When the temperatures drop, firefighters face additional challenges beyond the flames they're fighting.

"You just have to improvise all the time, you just have to solve the problems as they prevent themselves," said Bloomfield Township Fire Chief John LeRoy.

LeRoy says the cold temperature is hard on their equipment, sometimes breaking tools they need or freezing water hoses when they are needed most.

While they try to take preventative measures, the main tool they use poses the most danger: water.

"When were on a defensive operation and the ladder trucks are in the air, the ladders get icy, so it's even more dangerous for the crews," said LeRoy.

Firefighters say the extreme cold made battling a blaze at a recycling facility on East Milwaukee Avenue difficult. And there were similar conditions at a fire on Meyers Street on the city's west side a few hours later.

Leroy says his crews have to be strategic with how they use their water because the access water can also freeze walkways and roadways.

"We work really closely with our DPW, and our police departments will close the road down," he said.

The fire chief says at times police will ice the roads as they are putting out the fire to eliminate icy conditions.