Fire destroys garage, damages home, in Lapeer County

A family home and garage have significant damage after a fire near Lapeer, Michigan.

The City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue department said its teams were called to the fire about 6:19 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Baldwin Road in Lapeer Township.

"Initial responding units experienced a brief delay due to a train blocking access routes," the report added.

When firefighters arrived, they found the fire was primarily in the attached garage of a single-family home. The fire was brought under control and prevented from spreading further about 6:38 p.m. Crews remained on scene until about 8:10 p.m.

While the cause and origin remain under investigation, the fire department said the blaze appears to have started in or around the garage or perhaps at an adjacent shed. There was fire damage to the north wall of the home, and the interior of the home had smoke and water damage.

No injuries were reported to the residents or firefighters.

The residents of the home have been displaced, but declined an offer of temporary housing assistance from the American Red Cross.

Other agencies that were called to the scene, assisting or standby include Elba Township Fire Department, Metamora Township Fire Department, Hadley Township Fire Department, Lapeer County Sheriff's Office, Lapeer County EMS and Lapeer County Central Dispatch.

"This incident highlights the importance of early notification and effective fireground operations. The actions of the initial arriving crews played a critical role in stopping the fire from extending into the home and preventing further damage," the fire department said.