Man sentenced to 25 years for felon in possession of a firearm in Michigan

A man has been sentenced by a Michigan judge to 25 years in prison for felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.

An affidavit written by a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent said Detroit police responded to a home on West Lafayette Street in July 2023 for a report of an individual who had been shot. An officer found a male, whose age wasn't disclosed in the court document, with an "apparent gunshot wound" on his chest and a cut on the top of his head.

Police spoke with the homeowner, who said the suspected shooter, later identified in the affidavit as Height, had been staying with them for a couple of weeks.

The court document said Height was arguing with the male when the male stopped by to pick up a pair of shoes. After hearing the arguing, the homeowner left their room and found the male on his knees with Height allegedly standing over him.

The affidavit said Height then shot the male and left the home. The homeowner described the gun used as a small black revolver with a brown handle.

An officer at the scene saw a black rifle, and live and spent rifle and pistol ammunition, the affidavit said. Police also found a revolver on the lawn of a home on Lafayette Street, around 200 feet from where the shooting happened.

The homeowner later identified a photo of Height as the individual who shot the male, the affidavit said. She said Height was wearing an all-yellow jumpsuit. Police later found and arrested Height using the description given by the homeowner.

Two weeks after the shooting, federal officers reviewed a jail call between Height and a female. According to the affidavit, Height during the call said he caught the male with his Jordans and said he "popped him in his chest."

The affidavit said that later in the call, Height said, "I take the gun, I leave, I walk to the store to get some cigarettes, that's when they caught me when I was on the phone with you."

According to online court documents, Height pleaded no contest in 2011 to felony unarmed robbery. After he served his sentence, he was advised that he could not legally have a firearm or ammunition.

Online court documents show Height faced eight charges in connection with the 2023 shooting, including three counts of assault and eight counts of felony firearm. All eight counts were dismissed without prejudice, though it wasn't immediately known why.