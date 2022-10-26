FDA warns consumers not to use Mighty Bliss electric heating pads due to injury risk

(CBS DETROIT) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers not to use Mighty Bliss heating pads due to injury risks, including skin burns, rashes and electric shocks.

Mighty Bliss heating pads recalled. FDA

The heating pads are distributed by Whele LLC, which is doing business as Perch, and are sold on Amazon and Walmart's websites.

On Oct. 24, Whele LLC announced that over 500,000 Mighty Bliss electric heating pads were recalled. The recalled heating pads were distributed between July 2021 and July 2022, according to the FDA.

Here are the models and lot numbers affected by the recall:

Officials say the lot number is found directly on the heating pad under the product instructions.

The FDA says they are not aware of any deaths related to the use of the recalled heating pads, but they have received reports of injuries.

From July 2021 to July 2022 286 complaints were made regarding the product. Complaints included issues like the product overheating, sparking, and burning, along with other electrical problems.

According to the FDA, of those complaints, 31 included reports of injuries, including shocks, burns, and skin irritations.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call 866-918-8768, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, or email mightyblissheatingpad7692@sedgwick.com.