FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccines as booster dose for kids ages 5-11

(CBS DETROIT) - On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the emergency use authorizations of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 bivalent vaccines to authorize their use as a single booster dose in younger age groups.

The FDA states that the Moderna vaccine has been authorized for administration at least two months following completion of primary or booster vaccination in children down to six years of age. The Pfizer vaccine is also authorized for administration at least 2 months following completion of primary or booster vaccination in children down to 5 years old.

A mRNA component of the original strain can be found in bivalent vaccines. This allows the vaccines to provide an immune response that is broadly protective against COVID-19 and an mRNA component in common between the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5 lineages. This ultimately provides better protection against COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant.

"Since children have gone back to school in person and people are resuming pre-pandemic behaviors and activities, there is the potential for increased risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19. Vaccination remains the most effective measure to prevent the severe consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death," said Dr. Peter Marks.

"While it has largely been the case that COVID-19 tends to be less severe in children than adults, as the various waves of COVID-19 have occurred, more children have gotten sick with the disease and have been hospitalized. Children may also experience long-term effects, even following initially mild disease. We encourage parents to consider primary vaccination for children and follow-up with an updated booster dose when eligible."

For more information on Moderna and Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, visit the FDA's website.