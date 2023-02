(CBS DETROIT) - The FBI's Detroit Field Office has set up a form for people to submit tips following Monday's shooting at Michigan State University.

MSU police say the FBI has set this up to receive photo and video evidence of or tips from the shooting.

UPDATE: @FBIDetroit has set up a form to receive photo and video evidence or tips from the shooting on campus. Please submit any evidence you may have here: https://t.co/WlokTPFfUU pic.twitter.com/rJp9eWU7Hx — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 15, 2023

To view and fill out the form, visit here.