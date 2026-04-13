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FBI, Detroit police investigating call of possible human remains found at vacant lot

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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FBI and Detroit police officers are searching a vacant lot in Detroit's west side on Monday after receiving a report of possible human remains in the area.

The investigation is at a vacant lot in the 5000 block of Oregon Street near Beechwood Street. This location is near Interstate 96. 

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CBS Detroit

A spokesperson with the FBI Detroit confirmed that agents are present on the property and said that "there is no current threat to the public at this time."

Detroit police told CBS News Detroit that a call came in from someone who said they found human remains in the area. Police and FBI agents started sifting through the soil on the property.

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CBS Detroit

Police say at this time, the investigation is not connected to any specific case.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

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