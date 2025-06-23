Watch CBS News
Flat Rock man dies after rollover crash in Frenchtown Township

By
Paula Wethington
A Flat Rock man has died as a result of injuries sustained in a traffic accident in Monroe County, the Michigan State Police, Monroe post, reported. 

The crash happened about 11:30 p.m. Sunday on North Dixie Highway in Frenchtown Township, at Fernwood Street near a residential district known locally as the beach communities.

Troopers said a red Ford F-150 was southbound on North Dixie Highway when, for reasons not yet known, the pickup crossed over into the northbound travel lane, jumped a curb on the east side of the roadway, struck a tree and rolled onto its roof. 

The driver, a 38-year-old man from Flat Rock, was taken by Monroe Community Ambulance to Corewell Health Trenton Hospital, where he died of his injuries. 

Northbound and southbound North Dixie Highway in the area of the crash was closed intermittently for several hours while troopers did their investigation. 

"At this time, it is not believed that alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash," troopers said. 

Frenchtown Fire Department also assisted on scene. 

State police ask that anyone who may have information or witnessed the crash contact Trooper Cooper Roberts at 734-242-3500. 

