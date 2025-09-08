One man dead as a result of pickup crash in Frenchtown Township, deputies report

Car slams into building during fatal crash; Lions fans optimistic despite loss; other top stories

A pickup driver died in the aftermath of a crash Sunday evening in Monroe County, Michigan.

Michael J. Procy, 75, of Monroe, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash about 7:35 p.m. in the 3100 block of Fourth Street, west of Bronson Street, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported. That location is in Frenchtown Township's Detroit Beach neighborhood.

A preliminary investigation showed that Procy was driving a black 2023 Ford F-150 pickup east on Fourth Street, when, for an unknown reason, the truck left the street and struck several vehicles and posts, the report said.

The pickup reentered the street, the report said, but then drifted off the pavement a second time and struck a tree, at which point Procy was ejected from the truck.

The Ford F-150 kept in motion, rotating counter-clockwise until it stopped on private property on the north wide of the roadway.

Procy was wearing his seat belt at the time, and multiple airbags deployed in the vehicle, the report said.

The Frenchtown Township Fire Department, Michigan State Police, Monroe Community Ambulance, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Victim Services Unit and its Chaplain Program responded to the scene to assist the traffic deputies.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Traffic Services Division. Deputies ask that anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7548; or send in an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.