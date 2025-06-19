One dead, three injured, in aftermath of head-on crash in Oakland County

A woman died, and two children and a teen were injured, as a result of a head-on collision Sunday in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Rochester Road near Hickory Lawn Street, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office reported.

Julianne McClure, 77, of Troy, was driving a 2024 Chevrolet Trax southbound on Rochester Road at the time of the collision. A 31-year-old Lincoln Park man was driving a 2006 Toyota Highlander northbound, but crossed the center line and struck the Chevrolet, the report said.

Rochester Hills Fire Department used equipment to extricate McClure from the wreckage, and she was taken to a hospital where she later died. Her 15-year-old granddaughter, a resident of Minnetonka, Minn., was a front seat passenger. The teen was treated for a broken ankle and released from the hospital Wednesday.

The Toyota had two back seat passengers, children age 7 and 9. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. The Toyota driver was not injured.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be factors in the incident, the report said.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.