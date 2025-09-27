Man, 35, fatally hit by vehicle on Interstate 75 in Detroit, police say

A 35-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 75 in Detroit on Friday night.

Michigan State Police said dispatchers received calls around 10:05 p.m. of the man walking northbound in the southbound lanes of I-75, near Interstate 375.

Troopers learned while responding that the man, from Detroit, was hit by a vehicle. They found him in one of the lanes of the interstate, police said. He died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle told troopers at the scene they were driving southbound on I-75 when the man ran across the interstate in front of their vehicle and couldn't stop in time.

Police are working to learn why the man was on the roadway.