Boating accident on Lake St. Clair results in deaths of two Canadian teenagers, police report

Two teenagers have died in the aftermath of an Aug. 14 personal watercraft accident in Lake St. Clair near Lakeshore, the Ontario Provincial Police from Essex County reported.

They were among four teens, ages 15 through 17, who were injured in the crash. First responders, including EMS, were called to the scene and rescued four people from the lake.

Shortly after the 2 p.m. accident, a 17-year-old girl from Windsor was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Then a 16-year-old girl from Calgary died Wednesday as a result of her injuries, police said. She was initially airlifted to a hospital and treated in a trauma center after the accident.

The two other girls, ages 15 and 17, were also taken to a hospital. Their injuries were described as non-life threatening.

The marine accident is still under investigation by the West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team, Essex County OPP Marine Unit and officers from the Lakeshore OPP Detachment.

Police ask that anyone who has information to share to assist in the investigation call the Lakeshore OPP at 888-310-1122.

"Our deepest condolences to the family and anyone else involved in this tragedy. Please take care," the department said in its report.