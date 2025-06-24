St. Clair Shores man sentenced for shooting his brother at family reunion

Two shot near Detroit fireworks; and more top stores

A Michigan man who was found guilty of shooting his brother at a family reunion has been sentenced to prison, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office reported.

Kevin Deon Jones, 49, of St. Clair Shores, was sentenced June 18 in Macomb County Circuit Court to 25 to 35 years on a conviction of assault to do great bodily harm less than murder. A Macomb County jury issued its verdict of guilty April 28 on that charge and related weapons charges. His sentence also will have five additional years along with fines and costs on the weapons charges.

The victim, Sidney Brooks, was shot in the parking lot of Kennedy Park in Eastpointe on Aug. 12, 2023. Brooks survived the shooting.

"Bringing a gun to a family gathering and shooting someone is the kind of reckless violence that has no place in our communities," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said about the case.