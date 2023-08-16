St. Clair Shores man charged for shooting brother at family reunion

(CBS DETROIT) - A 48-year-old man is facing felony charges after he allegedly shot his brother during a family reunion in Eastpointe.

Kevin Deon Jones, of St. Clair Shores, is charged with assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon, and three counts of felony firearm second offense.

He was arraigned and received a $1 million cash/surety bond. He is ordered to have no contact with the victim or his family, no firearms, no illegal drugs, and he is not allowed to leave the state.

Prosecutors say on Aug. 12, Jones allegedly confronted his brother at the event in the parking lot of Kennedy Park and shot him multiple times.

The victim survived the shooting.

"These serious charges serve as a stark reminder that even at family gatherings, gun violence can forever alter lives," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 29, and a preliminary exam is scheduled for Sept. 15.