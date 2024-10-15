Family remembers Michigan man killed by suspects posing as utility workers: "He was generous"

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A family is mourning the loss of a Rochester Hills man who was killed in a home invasion last week.

Two suspects have been taken into custody. Law enforcement say the men dressed up as DTE workers to gain entry into the home.

Hussein Murray, 72, is described as having a heart of gold, an apt description for the long-time jewelry store owner.

"He was generous, he would give you anything you ask for. And then for them to just come and take his life like that, it wasn't right. It wasn't right at all," said Zaher Murray, the victim's cousin.

Zaher Murray opened his own jewelry store just down the street from Hussein Murray's shop in Hamtramck. He said his cousin loved people and brought them together,

"Every Sunday, Sam has the gathering at his house, he has a feast," said Zaher. "He just loves gathering. Now that's gone. How can you gather without him? It's going to be devastating for anybody. They can't move on from this, they can't."

He said police told him Hussein Murray was beaten to death by two men who entered his Rochester Hills home, posing as DTE workers.

"I keep thinking, we keep picturing what happened, what he was going through. What was he thinking? Was he feeling anything? It's just ringing in our head," Zaher Murray said.

He said his family wants to see justice, and those responsible for Murray's death punished.