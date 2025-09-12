Family of Port Huron children allegedly shot by father speaks out

The aunt and uncle of three children who were allegedly shot by their father at the Glenview Gardens Apartments in Port Huron, Michigan, early Thursday morning are speaking out.

Port Huron police responded to the 2800 block of Glenview Court around 6:10 a.m. Thursday, after receiving multiple calls about people being shot. When police arrived, they found three victims, all under the age of 18, with gunshot wounds.

A 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were critically injured in the shooting, and a 17-year-old boy was killed.

The suspect, the 44-year-old father of the children, was arrested at the scene and is currently being held on unrelated charges.

Victoria and James Frazer, the aunt and uncle of the children, say the family is struggling in unimaginable ways. They're attempting to raise money to relocate the family to a new home.

"The mother is just trying her hardest, and the older brother is there as well. They have not left their sides. It's just a really hard time right now," said Victoria Frazer.

Victoria Frazer said her 13-year-old nephew was badly injured in the shooting, but is slowly recovering.

"The younger boy is off the ventilator now; he's breathing on his own," she said. "They are gonna try to have him get up and walk and take the catheter out, so things are going really well with him."

Victoria Frazer said the prognosis for her 12-year-old niece is not good.

"She does have a bullet lodged in the back of her spine, and they're saying that she's gonna be paralyzed from the neck down," she said.

James Frazer said his family is scrambling to find a new home for the mother and children, saying they cannot return to Glenview Gardens.

"We're gonna put everything in storage and get them a new place to live in before they get out of the hospital," he said. "It's really rough. They don't wanna come back to the house."

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.

