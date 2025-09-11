17-year-old killed, two other children injured, in Port Huron shooting; suspect in custody

Two youths were critically injured, and another was killed, in what police called a domestic-related shooting Thursday morning in Port Huron, Michigan.

"It's tragic," Port Huron Police Chief Brian Kerrigan said about the incident. "I don't know if we will ever have a sensible answer to it at all."

Port Huron Police Department said they received multiple 911 calls from the 2800 block of Glenview Court about 6:10 a.m., reporting that people had been shot. When police arrived, they found the three victims, all under the age of 18, with gunshot wounds.

A 17-year-old boy who was among those victims was later pronounced dead, police said.

A 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were reported to be in critical but stable condition, police said. They were transferred to Detroit-area hospitals for medical care.

The suspect, a 44-year-old man, is the father of the victims, the report said. He was taken into custody at the scene without incident, and police say they will be seeking charges.

"This is an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the community," the report said.

Kerrigan provided further details during a press conference mid-morning. He explained that during the altercation, the children's mother, along with a 20-year-old son, wrestled with the father in an attempt to prevent further harm.

Michigan State Police is sending its crime laboratory crew to the area, and the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office also assisted at the scene.

Officers ask that anyone with information that can assist in the investigation contact the Port Huron Police Department at 810-984-8415 or the Port Huron Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at 810-984-5383.

"If you are having mental health issues, if you are having problems, seek the help before you let it rise to this level," Kerrigan said.

Support services through a community mental health staff member are working with the victims, dispatchers and officers who were on the call, the chief said.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.