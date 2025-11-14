Family member of victim in fatal Eastpointe McDonald's stabbing brings knife into courthouse

A victim's family member attending a court hearing Friday in the Eastpointe McDonald's fatal stabbing was taken into custody and accused of attempting to bring at least one knife into the courthouse.

The preliminary exam hearing was temporarily halted as the scene in the hallway erupted into chaos, according to those sitting in the courtroom of 38th District Court in Eastpointe, Friday morning.

The hearing had been called on charges against Afeni Badu Muhammad, of Eastpointe, who faces charges of first-degree premeditated murder and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent in the death of her former work manager, Jennifer Harris. The two worked at the McDonald's restaurant on Nine Mile Road in Eastpointe.

Harris was fatally stabbed on July 10 at the restaurant. Police say Harris and another employee, later identified as Muhammad, got into an argument, and Harris was stabbed. Another customer saw the scene, ran after the suspect and held her at bay until police arrived.

Harris, 39, of Mt. Clemens, was taken to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries.

After Friday's court hearing began, visitors were warned ahead of time that a particular security video might be difficult for the victim's family to watch and they could either stay in the courtroom or leave. Some people did leave, and the judge ordered a recess.

Then screams could be heard in the hallway. That's when the family member of the victim ran out of the courthouse, went to her vehicle and tried to run back in with a knife. Police took that woman into custody.

In the meantime, Muhammad was rushed out of the courtroom.

News media were allowed to attend Friday's hearing, but a judge's order has prohibited livestreaming and also includes restrictions on showing images of some evidence.

A preliminary exam at the district court level is a procedural hearing to determine whether to send the case to circuit court.