Family holds vigil for Detroit-area teen London Thomas

The family of Metro Detroit teen London Thomas held a vigil two days after her body was found in Southfield, Michigan.

The teen, who was last seen on April 5 in Inkster, was found inside an SUV that was parked in the driveway of a home. Her family held the vigil at that location near the intersection of Millard Street and Sherman Avenue.

"I'm feeling hurt. I'm so sad they found my granddaughter dead, but I do want to thank everybody for coming out and helping us search for her," said London's grandmother, Jestina Martin.

Police say two people who are believed to be involved in her disappearance are in police custody, but for London's heartbroken family, there are still so many unanswered questions.

"Anything someone knows, just come and tell us, and we don't have to give any names. Somebody out there has to know something," said the teen's aunt, Connie Ford.

Marius Sidau, who lives across the street from where London's body was found, said he decided to come out Monday in support of her family after going weeks without knowing the tragedy that was feet from him.

"This girl was amongst us without us knowing that she was amongst us," Sidau said.

Michigan State Police said in a written statement that their No. 1 goal now is to "bring justice for London and her family." Martin told CBS News Detroit how she wants people to remember London.

"Just remember her for who she was and how she loved everybody and everybody loved her," she said.

Another candlelight vigil will be held on Saturday, May 10, in Redford.