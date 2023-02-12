Family, friends release balloons to remember, honor Cartier Woods

Friends and family gathered to release balloons to honor and remember Cartier Woods. AJ Walker/CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A balloon release was held Saturday to remember the life of Cartier Woods, a high school student who collapsed on the court of cardiac arrest, but sadly did not survive. The event took place at Earnest T. Ford Field House in Highland Park.

Coach Sam Wells organized the event to honor Woods. He said he was stunned by the loss.

"I was devastated. It's like losing one of your own kids, man. When you get to know these kids all year long, all these summers come out here, you see them and you get to know and love them," said Wells.

He remembered Woods like many others did.

"He was always a good, respectful kid," said Wells. "Always came through and did the things he's supposed to do and just always gave respect. A nice kid."

"Funny. He was just a friendly giant," said Shyanita Mckalpain, one of his friends.

In January, Woods, who was just 18, and in his senior year at Northwestern High School collapsed on the court after a sudden cardiac arrest. He was rushed to the hospital and later put on life support. In a statement, school officials said woods he was taken off life support after "vital signs continued to be absent". A decision made by his aunt.

At the balloon release, his aunt, Dwanda Woods talked about how she had taken care of her nephew his entire life and what mattered most to him.

"Very intelligent loved sports," said Woods.

Those who showed up to show their love did so with heavy hearts.

"This one hit really hard. My emotions are all over the place," said his sister Shakela Woods. "I don't even like to even talk about it."

"I wish he was here," said Dwanda Woods. She also said she wished she could tell him one final thing. "I wish I could bring you back. I love you. Not a moment I'm not crying or thinking about you right now."