Fairlane Town Center celebrating Arab American Heritage Month
(CBS DETROIT) - The Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn is hosting an Arab American Heritage Month celebration Saturday.
The event includes a cultural fashion show by Wayne State University students, as well as dancing and musical performances.
Dan Fayad, general manager of Fairlane Town Center, joined CBS News Detroit Wednesday morning to discuss the celebration.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.