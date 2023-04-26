Watch CBS News
Local News

Fairlane Town Center celebrating Arab American Heritage Month

/ CBS Detroit

Fairlane Town Center celebrating Arab American Heritage Month
Fairlane Town Center celebrating Arab American Heritage Month 02:05

(CBS DETROIT) - The Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn is hosting an Arab American Heritage Month celebration Saturday. 

The event includes a cultural fashion show by Wayne State University students, as well as dancing and musical performances. 

Dan Fayad, general manager of Fairlane Town Center, joined CBS News Detroit Wednesday morning to discuss the celebration. 

First published on April 26, 2023 / 9:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.