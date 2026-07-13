Extreme heat watch issued for Tuesday in Southeast Michigan

The National Weather Service in Detroit has issued an extreme heat watch for Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening in Southeast Michigan. The affected counties include Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Monroe, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne.

The CBS News Detroit weather team has declared Tuesday and Wednesday to be NEXT Weather Alert Days, stepping up forecasts and announcements as needed.

A heat dome is forecast to form over much of the Midwest, including Michigan, on July 14, 202.6 CBS News Detroit

The heat wave forecast

Extreme heat is expected to move into southeast Michigan this week, with temperatures climbing into the 90s and heat index values making it feel even hotter due to high humidity. The prolonged stretch of hot and humid weather will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion and of heat stroke. CBS News Detroit

Stay safe by drinking plenty of water, limiting strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing, and taking breaks in air-conditioned or shaded areas.

Never leave children or pets in parked vehicles, and be sure to check on older adults, neighbors, and anyone who may be more vulnerable to the heat.

Cooling stations via SMART transit bus

The SMART public transit system will set up six buses as temporary cooling sites across Metro Detroit starting Monday and continuing through Friday, should weather conditions call for it.

Anyone from the public is welcome to sit in the air-conditioned buses, no bus pass is necessary.

Those locations will be at

Pontiac (Old Phoenix Center), 10 Water Street, East of Saginaw.

Fairlane Mall, 18900 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn.

Macomb Mall, 32233 Gratiot Avenue, Roseville.

Southland Mall, 23000 Eureka Road, Taylor.

Bel-Air Shopping Center, 8200 8 Mile Rpad, Detroit.

JL Hudson Drive.

National outlook

The extreme heat is part of a system affecting several states.

Nearly 100 million people across the United States are facing extreme temperatures this week as a heat dome scorching the western part of the country spreads to the Northeast, CBS News reports.