Eovaldi wins 6th straight decision, Seager has 4 RBIs, Rangers beat Tigers 5-0

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 29, 2023

Nathan Eovaldi won his sixth straight decision, Corey Seager hit a three-run homer with four RBIs and the Texas Rangers defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-0 on Monday.

Eovaldi (7-2) allowed four hits and a season-high three walks in five innings with four strikeouts. He is 6-0 with a 1.38 ERA in his last eight starts.

Brock Burke, Jonathan Hernández and José Leclerc finished a five-hitter, the Rangers' fifth shutout this year.

Matthew Boyd (3-4) gave up five runs on five hits and four walks in six-plus innings.

Detroit (25-27) had won four of its previous five games and had been trying to reach .500 for the first time since a 4-4 start in 2022. The Tigers have been shut out five times.

Detroit loaded the bases with no outs in the first but Eric Haase hit a grounder to first that Nathaniel Lowe turned into a forceout at the plate and Andy Ibanez hit into a 6-4-3 double play.

Seager drove a curveball into the right-field seats in the fifth for his fifth homer this season, following walks by Robbie Grossman and Marcus Semien drew walks.

Semien hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh and Seager followed with an RBI single.

Semien singled in the ninth to extend his hitting streak to a career-best 18 games.

ROSTER MOVE

With RHP Dane Dunning on the paternity list, the Rangers selected the contract of RHP Grant Anderson from Triple-A Round Rock and optioned LHP Cody Bradford to Round Rock. To make room on the 40-man roster, Texas designated RHP Ricky Vanasco for assignment.

TRAINER'S ROOM

OF Kerry Carpenter (shoulder) continued his rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, going 1 for 3 with a walk and a run scored.

UP NEXT

RHP Alex Faedo (1-2, 4.19) starts for Detroit on Tuesday and LHP Martin Pérez (6-1, 3.83) for Texas.

